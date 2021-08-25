Legacy Bridge LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

