LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,224. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.