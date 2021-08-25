Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 280,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.77. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.