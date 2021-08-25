Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.63. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

