Lethean Price Hits $0.0014 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,395.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.93 or 0.06585305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.43 or 0.01331498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00361759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00130372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00638226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00339903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00322577 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

