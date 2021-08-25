Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.50% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $55,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 473,854 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,378.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,321 shares of company stock worth $6,311,512. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

