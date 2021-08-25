LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,164 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $325,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $13,166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $397,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

