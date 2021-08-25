LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,164 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.94.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Further Reading: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.