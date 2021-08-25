Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 80.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 559,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

