Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion and a PE ratio of -74.87.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.