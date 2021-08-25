Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

