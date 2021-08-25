LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,832. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

