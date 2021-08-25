Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) versus DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Critical Analysis

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 2 4 9 0 2.47 DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. DNB Bank ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 0.96 $1.69 billion $0.12 19.67 DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.23 $2.12 billion $1.39 15.30

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 35.45% 9.20% 0.75%

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Lloyds Banking Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

