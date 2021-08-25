Loom Network Trading 21% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $112.15 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00785575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101779 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

