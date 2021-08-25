Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.