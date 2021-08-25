L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

