LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.