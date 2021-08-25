Luke J. Umstetter Sells 1,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.32.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.