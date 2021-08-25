Lympo (LYM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $768,129.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Lympo has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $768,129.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00781400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00101835 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

