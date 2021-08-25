Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

