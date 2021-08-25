Marlow Hernandez Buys 10,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

NYSE:CANO opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

