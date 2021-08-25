Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 24,510 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 304,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,870. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $185.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

