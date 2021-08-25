Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Tops $266,635.33

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $266,635.33 and approximately $86,482.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.81 or 0.06598401 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

