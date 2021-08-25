Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 147,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.87. 14,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,772. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $354.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

