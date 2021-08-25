Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $542.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

