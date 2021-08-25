Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $542.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
PSTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
