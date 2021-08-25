Maxcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $471,919.93 and $15.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.85 or 1.00277516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00529823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00364718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00869478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

