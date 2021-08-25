Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $565.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

