Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.31

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.31 and last traded at $106.76, with a volume of 2452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,800 shares of company stock worth $6,400,810 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 193,583 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

