McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

