McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

