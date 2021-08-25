Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

