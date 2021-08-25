Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.