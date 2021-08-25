Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

