Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.05 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 127,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

