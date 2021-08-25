Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 5,408 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 239.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

