Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

