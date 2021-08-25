Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $152.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $134.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

