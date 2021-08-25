Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $133.74 and last traded at $133.54, with a volume of 172217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.48.

The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 200,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,199,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

