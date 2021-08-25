Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medtronic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $134.38. 260,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

