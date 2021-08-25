MEET.ONE Trading Up 54.3% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 174.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $13,280.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.