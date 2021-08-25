Megan Clark Acquires 160 Shares of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Megan Clark bought 160 shares of CSL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$305.56 ($218.25) per share, with a total value of A$48,888.96 ($34,920.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.614 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

