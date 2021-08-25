Melon (MLN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

