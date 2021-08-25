Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10. Mercari has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.00.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

