Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10. Mercari has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.00.
Mercari Company Profile
