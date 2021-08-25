Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 81,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.