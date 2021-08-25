Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
MTOR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 287,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
