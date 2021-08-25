Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

MTOR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 287,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.