Mettalex (MTLX) Price Tops $3.15

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006481 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1.71 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00128457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00157161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.97 or 1.00220570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.53 or 0.01030298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.09 or 0.06551313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

