M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
M&F Bancorp stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65.
About M&F Bancorp
