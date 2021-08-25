M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

M&F Bancorp stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

