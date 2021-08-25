MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

CXH stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.