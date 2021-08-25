Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. 36,352,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,285,697. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

