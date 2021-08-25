Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 16,839 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1,587.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,008,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

